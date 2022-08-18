PLx Pharma Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PLx Pharma in a report issued on Sunday, August 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PLx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

PLXP stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. PLx Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PLx Pharma by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth about $358,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 18.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in PLx Pharma by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

