pNetwork (PNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.13 Million

pNetwork (PNT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $16.01 million and $2.13 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pNetwork has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00067434 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 57,572,102 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

pNetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

