PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PNM traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 257,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,427. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,772,000 after acquiring an additional 111,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after buying an additional 48,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 132,604 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

