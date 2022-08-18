Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.18

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 1156896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
