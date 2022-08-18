Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.18

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 1156896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth about $2,793,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth about $2,661,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

