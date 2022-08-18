Polis (POLIS) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $332,551.17 and approximately $120.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005170 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00599984 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000353 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001550 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00180484 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

