Polychain Monsters Price Tops $1.36 on Major Exchanges (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $405,043.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00005809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

