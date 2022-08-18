Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Michael Patrick O’Shea Buys 8,963 Shares

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea bought 8,963 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £10,307.45 ($12,454.63).

Michael Patrick O’Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 14,700 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £17,199 ($20,781.78).

On Friday, May 20th, Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 133,239 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.46), for a total value of £161,219.19 ($194,803.27).

PMI stock remained flat at GBX 117.50 ($1.42) during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Premier Miton Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 106 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 207 ($2.50). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.90. The company has a market capitalization of £185.55 million and a PE ratio of 1,305.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. Premier Miton Group’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

