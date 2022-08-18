Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 172,500 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 359.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,500 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.36% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 444,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 328,220 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.36. 2,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,711. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.78. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

(Get Rating)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.