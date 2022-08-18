Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Fluor comprises about 1.2% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fluor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,969,000 after acquiring an additional 59,291 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,546,000 after purchasing an additional 423,583 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $72,517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,544,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fluor by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,339,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after buying an additional 414,337 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

