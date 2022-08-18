Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 125,469 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,469 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 125,469 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners comprises 1.7% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.34% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after buying an additional 1,317,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 517,300 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 600,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 461,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 243,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,335. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.43. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

