Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 1,050.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 706.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.99. 1,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,921. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.04 and a 12 month high of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.85. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

