Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,924,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,972,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRX traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.