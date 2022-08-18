Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMGMU. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,904,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,773,000.

Priveterra Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMGMU opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Priveterra Acquisition Company Profile

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the medical technology sector.

