Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Shares Down 1.6%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $37.54. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PMCUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pro Medicus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pro Medicus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Pro Medicus Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited develops and supplies healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Radiology Information Systems (RIS) proprietary medical software for practice management. The company also offers Healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; Promedicus.net., an e-health platform; and integration products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.