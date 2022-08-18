PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Down 6.5%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.11 and last traded at $42.11. Approximately 4,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 281,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRCT. KeyCorp began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 15.27 and a current ratio of 16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -17.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 138.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,622,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 762,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 582,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 340,596 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

