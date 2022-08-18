Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 3,710 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 80,715 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

