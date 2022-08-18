Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,783 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after buying an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $61,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,423 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,636 shares of company stock worth $1,788,497. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

