Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,749 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

