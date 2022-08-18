Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,465 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Lucid Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Lucid Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 18.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.59. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of 13.25 and a 52 week high of 57.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 32.83.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

