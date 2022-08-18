Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WST opened at $328.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.30 and its 200 day moving average is $345.22.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

