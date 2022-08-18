Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $60.76 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,279,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,279,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,633. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.