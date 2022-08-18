Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,633,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,058,000 after purchasing an additional 46,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $355.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $343.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

