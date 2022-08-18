Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,453 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $196,765,000 after acquiring an additional 284,097 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,114,000 after buying an additional 106,671 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.