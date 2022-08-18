Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,073 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

