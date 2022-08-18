Project TXA (TXA) One Day Volume Hits $398,468.00

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001761 BTC on exchanges. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $398,468.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project TXA has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00719430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars.

