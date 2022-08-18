Propy Market Capitalization Tops $66.23 Million (PRO)

Propy (PRO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00003433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Propy has a market capitalization of $66.23 million and approximately $683,257.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Propy has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,515.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00129446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00034878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00069900 BTC.

About Propy

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,050,200 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. The official website for Propy is propy.com.

Propy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

