ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,438 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 20,511 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of American Express worth $74,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $163.90 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

