ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,013,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,006 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $152,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,709 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

