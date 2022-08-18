ProShare Advisors LLC Has $127.65 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92,497 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $127,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.