ProShare Advisors LLC Has $85.63 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 520,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,825 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $85,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,873,868,000 after acquiring an additional 264,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after acquiring an additional 280,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,732,000 after acquiring an additional 188,050 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,175,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,229,000 after acquiring an additional 84,561 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $448,422,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $191.00 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 482,623 shares of company stock worth $78,704,650. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

