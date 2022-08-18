ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,122 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $64,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after purchasing an additional 338,996 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,828 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 452,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NIKE Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $117.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

