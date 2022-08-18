ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 592,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,499 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $104,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $163.57 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.09. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.