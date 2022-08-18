ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 37,234 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,394 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 37,234 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of NXP Semiconductors worth $95,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $180.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.71 and its 200 day moving average is $178.05.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

