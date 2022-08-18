ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDG opened at $47.95 on Thursday. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16.

