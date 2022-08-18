ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €16.00 by Warburg Research

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €16.00 ($16.33) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.75 ($10.97) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded down €0.27 ($0.28) during trading on Thursday, hitting €8.20 ($8.37). 1,374,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.72 and its 200 day moving average is €10.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a 12 month high of €17.03 ($17.37).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.