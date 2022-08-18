Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 338 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.