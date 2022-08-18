Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 131 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $166.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

