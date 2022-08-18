Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.28

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Provident Financial Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.0536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 8.04%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.