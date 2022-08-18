PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Shares Up 1.7%

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.40 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 109.40 ($1.32). 1,270,196 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 883,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.30).

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 96 ($1.16) price target on shares of PRS REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

The company has a market cap of £592.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. PRS REIT’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing £0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

