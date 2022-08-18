Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director John Reyes Sells 51,637 Shares

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PSA stock opened at $355.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
