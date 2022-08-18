Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.00-$15.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PSA opened at $355.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $367.33.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

