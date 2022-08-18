Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Given New C$0.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Pure Gold Mining Price Performance
Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 138,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,107. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.
About Pure Gold Mining
