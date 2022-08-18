Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Given New C$0.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Pure Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 138,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,107. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

