PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading 3.8% Higher

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 6,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,117,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

In other news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 77,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $668,662.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,293,229.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,658. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,667,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.