PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading 3.8% Higher

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 6,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,117,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
PureCycle Technologies Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.06.
Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,667,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureCycle Technologies (PCT)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.