PUTinCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last week, PUTinCoin has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $2.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,460.63 or 1.00023107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00050406 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027177 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001370 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

