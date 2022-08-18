Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter worth about $340,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 229,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

