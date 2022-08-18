Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Reduced by Cormark

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a report released on Wednesday, August 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Cormark has a “Reduce” rating and a $0.10 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trevali Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$117.95 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$0.27.

TV stock opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.93. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

