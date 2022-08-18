Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Issued By Wedbush

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for ON in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ON’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get ON alerts:

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. ON had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global began coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.08.

NYSE:ONON opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. ON has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.