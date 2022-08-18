Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Issued By Wedbush

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.82). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.
HARP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.
Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.
