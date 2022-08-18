Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Issued By SVB Leerink

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.15). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.79) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.73) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 194.35% and a negative net margin of 10,981.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,164,000. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,638,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 687,270 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,978,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

