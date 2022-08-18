Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlueLinx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.47. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlueLinx’s current full-year earnings is $26.68 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

NYSE BXC opened at $76.97 on Thursday. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.84.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.61 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BlueLinx by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

